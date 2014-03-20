BERLIN, March 20 Germany's "wise men" council of
economic advisers on Thursday hiked their forecast for 2014
growth in Europe's largest economy to 1.9 percent from a
November estimate of 1.6 percent on the back of a strong start
to the year.
"The rise... reflects what appears to be a better
development at the start of the year as well as the further
improvement in sentiment indicators," the panel, which advises
the government on economic policy, said in a statement.
"Positive growth stimulus will likely come above all from
the domestic economy in 2014 - in addition to private
consumption, equipment spending in particular will probably have
a revival."
(Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Noah Barkin)