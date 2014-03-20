(Adds details, quotes on Ukraine, background)
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, March 20 Germany's "wise men" council of
economic advisers on Thursday hiked their forecast for 2014
growth in Europe's largest economy to 1.9 percent from a
November estimate of 1.6 percent on the back of a strong start
to the year.
The panel, which advises the government on economic policy,
said the biggest risk to global growth was the conflict in
Ukraine. While Ukraine's economy was of relatively little
importance, Russia's was, especially as a key energy exporter.
"The rise by 0.3 percentage points ... reflects what appears
to be a better development at the start of the year as well as
the further improvement in sentiment indicators," the panel said
in a statement.
The German economy, a growth locomotive in the early years
of the euro crisis, slowed in the last two years as exports
weakened and some firms delayed investments but the government
expects it to grow by 1.8 percent this year - more than four
times as strongly as in 2013 thanks to domestic demand.
Recent economic data has been upbeat with industrial output
and orders and exports rising in January. Sentiment indicators
paint a rosy picture of the economy, with consumers feeling
their most positive in seven years and business morale rising.
"Positive growth stimulus will likely come above all from
the domestic economy in 2014 - in addition to private
consumption, equipment spending in particular will probably have
a revival," the so-called "wise men" said.
Foreign trade would likely contribute slightly to growth,
the panel said. In its November forecast, it had expected trade
to weigh on growth but it revised its estimate for exports up to
a rise in 2014 of 5.5 percent from a gain of 5.2 percent.
If, however, Russia reacted to international sanctions by
restricting deliveries, this would impact commodity prices and
could result in gas and oil shortages in Europe, they said.
"The German economy would be especially impacted by this as
more than 30 percent of its imports of oil and gas come from
Russia," they said, noting also that Russia accounted for 3.3
percent of German goods exports.
Another major risk was emerging markets, especially China,
where growth was fuelled in past years by expansive monetary
policy that was now being slowly tapered.
"A strong expansion of the volume of credit may have led to
aberrations, especially in the real estate market. An abrupt
correction would strongly weigh on China's economic development
and have a negative impact on the world economy."
