MANNHEIM, Germany, Sept 16 The European Central Bank's surprise rate cut and announcement of asset-backed security and covered bond purchase programmes earlier this month could have a positive effect on growth and inflation, a ZEW economist said on Tuesday.

"Responses (for the ZEW survey on economic sentiment) improved slightly after the ECB announcement ... relative to the responses before," said economist Frieder Mokinski.

"We could say that we see some potential for a slight positive effect on growth and inflation (from the ECBs decision)," said Mokinski.

Earlier, ZEW think tank said its monthly survey of analyst and investor sentiment fell in September to its lowest level in almost two years. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor in Mannheim; Writing by Madeline Chambers in Berlin)