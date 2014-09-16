MANNHEIM, Germany, Sept 16 The European Central
Bank's surprise rate cut and announcement of asset-backed
security and covered bond purchase programmes earlier this month
could have a positive effect on growth and inflation, a ZEW
economist said on Tuesday.
"Responses (for the ZEW survey on economic sentiment)
improved slightly after the ECB announcement ... relative to the
responses before," said economist Frieder Mokinski.
"We could say that we see some potential for a slight
positive effect on growth and inflation (from the ECBs
decision)," said Mokinski.
Earlier, ZEW think tank said its monthly survey of analyst
and investor sentiment fell in September to its lowest level in
almost two years.
