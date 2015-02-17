MANNHEIM, Germany Feb 17 German analyst and investor sentiment got a boost from a ceasefire deal for eastern Ukraine last week but confidence would probably deteriorate if the situation there worsens, ZEW economists said on Tuesday.

"We had some more optimism starting with the end of last week after the Minsk talks," said Dominik Rehse, an economist at ZEW. "They were all concerned about Greece," he added.

Just over half of the responses to ZEW's survey came in before the results of the Minsk talks were announced.

Another economist at ZEW, Michael Schroeder, said the general opinion on Greece leaving the euro zone was "more or less relaxed" but added: "If the situation deteriorates in Ukraine, then our indicator ... should also deteriorate."

Mannheim-based ZEW's monthly survey of economic sentiment climbed in February for a fourth consecutive month to its highest level in a year. (Reporting by Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and John O'Donnell in Mannheim; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)