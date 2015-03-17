MANNHEIM, Germany, March 17 The economic
stimulus stemming from the European Central Bank's quantitative
easing (QE) programme was felt mainly until early this year but
concerns about a hangover it may cause rose in March, the
president of German think tank ZEW said on Tuesday.
"My feeling is that the boost in confidence caused by QE
came mostly, I would say, until January and February," ZEW
president Clemens Fuest said.
"Currently a lot of people think about the downside, you
know, one obviously being the bubble in bond markets. If you
look at the return on euro zone government bonds, I mean it's
really at a point where it cannot go much lower," he said.
"I think the ECB itself has probably underestimated the
effect of the programme on the exchange rate and maybe even on
returns," Fuest added.
He also said that the situation in Greece appeared to be
worsening every day and there was too much focus on Greece
leaving the euro zone. He said his Plan A regarding Greece would
be to try to find a way to keep the country in the euro zone.
