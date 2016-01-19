BERLIN Jan 19 The mood among German analysts
and investors sank in January, a survey showed on Tuesday, and
ZEW think tank said a slowdown in China and other important
emerging markets was continuing to hit Europe's largest economy.
Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic
sentiment fell to 10.2 points from 16.1 in December. The reading
was higher than the Reuters consensus forecast for 8.2.
A separate gauge of current conditions rose to 59.7 points
from 55.0 points in December, confounding expectations for it to
fall to 54.0.
The index was based on a survey of 227 analysts and
investors conducted between Dec. 30 and Jan 18.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)