BERLIN Oct 13 Morale among German analysts and
investors plummeted in October as the diesel emissions scandal
at carmaker Volkswagen and weakness in emerging
markets took their toll, a survey by ZEW think tank showed on
Tuesday.
Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic
sentiment falling to 1.9 points in October from 12.1 in
September. That was far below the consensus forecast for a
reading of 6.0.
"The emissions scandal at Volkswagen and sluggish growth in
emerging markets are dampening the economic outlook for
Germany," ZEW said in a statement.
A separate gauge tracking current conditions dropped to 55.2
points from 67.5 points in September, undershooting expectations
for a drop to 64.7.
