BERLIN, April 19 The mood among German analysts and investors rose in April despite persisting concerns about the effect of weakness in China and other emerging markets on Germany's export-reliant economy, a survey by think tank ZEW showed on Tuesday.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment index rose to 11.2 points in April from 4.3 the previous month. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 8.0.

A separate gauge of current conditions fell to 47.7 points from 50.7 in March.

The index was based on a survey of 225 analysts and investors conducted April 4-18. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)