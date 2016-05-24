BERLIN May 24 The mood among German analysts
and investors worsened unexpectedly in May as risks, including a
possible British exit from the European Union, cloud the outlook
in Europe's biggest economy, a survey by think tank ZEW showed
on Tuesday.
Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed a fall in
its economic sentiment index to 6.4 points in May from 11.2 the
previous month. That compared with the Reuters consensus
forecast for a rise to 12.0.
A separate gauge of current conditions rose to 53.1 points
from 47.7 in April, coming in stronger than the Reuters
consensus forecast for a reading of 48.9.
"Uncertainties such as a possible Brexit do not allow a more
optimistic outlook," ZEW president Achim Wambach.
He added investors had doubts that the German economy would
continue to grow at the same pace after a surprisingly strong
first quarter rate of 0.7 percent.
The ZEW index was based on a survey of 211 analysts and
investors conducted May 9-23.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)