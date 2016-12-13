BERLIN Dec 13 The mood among German analysts
and investors was stable in December, a survey showed on
Tuesday, suggesting market participants were relatively upbeat
about the growth prospects for Europe's biggest economy despite
growing external risks.
Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed an
unchanged reading for its economic sentiment index in December
after 13.8 points the previous month. This undershot the Reuters
consensus forecast for a slight rise to 14.0.
A separate gauge measuring investors' assessment of the
economy's current conditions rose to 63.5. points from 58.8 in
November. This was stronger than the Reuters consensus forecast
which predicted a smaller rise to only 59.1.
ZEW President Achim Wambach said investors' overall
assessment was quite positive. "This is supported by the
recently published positive GDP growth figures for the euro area
in the third quarter," Wambach said.
The euro zone economy grew steadily by 0.3 percent on the
quarter in the three months, despite Britain's shock vote in
June to leave the European Union, driven by household and public
sector spending.
"The considerable economic risks arising from the tense
situation in the Italian banking sector, as well as the
political risks surrounding upcoming elections in Europe, seem
to have faded into the background at the moment," Wambach added.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)