BERLIN, April 11 The mood among German investors
brightened significantly in April, buoyed by a robust
performance across Europe's largest economy in the first quarter
that they expect to continue, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed its
economic sentiment index surged to 19.5 - the highest level
since August 2015 - from 12.8 points in the prior month. This
compared to the Reuters consensus forecast for a rise to 14.0.
A separate gauge measuring investors' assessment of the
economy's current conditions rose to 80.1 points from 77.3 in
March. This compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a
reading of 77.7.
ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement investors
were encouraged by the German economy's robust performance in
the first quarter, adding: "The financial market experts expect
this positive development to continue."
ZEW surveyed 204 financial market experts in the survey,
conducted from March 27 to April 10.
