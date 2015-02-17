MANNHEIM, Germany Feb 17 German analyst and investor sentiment climbed in February for a fourth consecutive month to its highest level in a year, helped by the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme, though the Ukraine crisis and Greek turmoil dampened expectations.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW said on Tuesday its monthly survey of economic sentiment rose to 53.0 in February from 48.4 in January. The reading was slightly below the Reuters consensus forecast of 55.0.

A separate gauge of current conditions increased to 45.5 from 22.4 in January, surpassing by far a consensus forecast for a reading of 30.0 and hitting its highest level since July 2014.

The index was based on a survey of 227 analysts and investors conducted between Feb. 2 and Feb. 16. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and John O'Donnell in Mannheim; Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)