MANNHEIM, Germany, Nov 19 German analyst and
investor sentiment rose in November for the first time in almost
a year, beating expectations, a survey showed on Tuesday,
raising hopes of an improvement in Europe's biggest economy
after it dodged recession in the third quarter.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic
sentiment rose to 11.5 points from -3.6 points in October. The
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a rise
to 0.5 points.
It was the first increase in sentiment since December last
year. The euro rose to a day high against the dollar and
Bund futures reversed gains after the survey was published.
The index was based on a survey of 220 analysts and
investors and conducted between Nov 3 and Nov 17, ZEW said.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor in Mannheim; Writing
by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum)