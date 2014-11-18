MANNHEIM, Germany, Nov 19 German analyst and investor sentiment rose in November for the first time in almost a year, beating expectations, a survey showed on Tuesday, raising hopes of an improvement in Europe's biggest economy after it dodged recession in the third quarter. Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic sentiment rose to 11.5 points from -3.6 points in October. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a rise to 0.5 points. It was the first increase in sentiment since December last year. The euro rose to a day high against the dollar and Bund futures reversed gains after the survey was published. The index was based on a survey of 220 analysts and investors and conducted between Nov 3 and Nov 17, ZEW said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor in Mannheim; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum)