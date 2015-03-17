MANNHEIM, Germany, March 17 The mood among
German analysts and investors improved in March for a fifth
consecutive month, hitting its highest level since February 2014
but ZEW warned a lack of progress in the Greek and Ukraine
crises was having a dampening effect on sentiment.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW said on Tuesday its monthly
survey of economic sentiment increased to 54.8 in March from
53.0 in February. The reading was below the Reuters consensus
forecast of 58.2.
A separate gauge of current conditions climbed to 55.1 from
45.5 in February, surpassing a consensus forecast for a reading
of 50.0.
The index was based on a survey of 219 analysts and
investors conducted between March 2 and 16.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Till Weber in Mannheim; Writing
by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum)