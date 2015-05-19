(Adds economist comments, detail)
* Sentiment index falls more than even lowest forecast
* Current conditions index also falls
* But only a few investors expect economy to deteriorate
BERLIN, May 19 The mood among German analysts
and investors deteriorated far more sharply than expected in May
as a bumpy backdrop in financial markets unsettled expectations
about the outlook for Europe's largest economy.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW said on Tuesday its monthly
survey of economic sentiment fell to 41.9 points from 53.3 in
April, undershooting a Reuters consensus forecast of 49.0 and
coming in below even the lowest forecast of 44.2.
German growth slowed to 0.3 percent on the quarter in the
first three months of 2015, after a 0.7-percent expansion in the
final quarter of 2014. Foreign trade weighed on the economy in
the January to March period.
The ZEW said in a statement that the weaker-than-expected
first quarter growth figures and turbulence on financial markets
accounted for the drop in sentiment, but added that only very
few respondents actually expected the economy to deteriorate.
The index was based on a survey of 225 analysts and
investors conducted between May 4 and May 18.
"In our view, today's ZEW correction is not the beginning of
a trend reversal and no reason to become concerned about the
German economy," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.
Brzeski identified three major risks to the outlook: the
Greek crisis, prolonged weakness in the U.S. economy that could
hit German exports, and a further escalation of strikes in
Germany.
While Germany has been an export-led economy for much of the
past decade, household spending is now the main growth driver as
weakness in euro zone trading partners and international crises
dampen foreign demand for German goods and services.
The Economy Ministry expects the economy to keep growing at
a moderate pace, thanks to solid domestic demand. In 2014 the
economy expanded by 1.6 percent and it is widely expected to
fare better this year.
Last month, Berlin raised its forecasts for German economic
growth to 1.8 percent for this year and next as it took heart
from rising employment, higher wages, cheap oil and the weak
euro.
A separate ZEW gauge of current conditions dropped to 65.7
points from 70.2 in April, coming in weaker than a consensus
forecast for a reading of 68.0.
"It may ... be the case that investors expect Germany to
have reached cruising altitude in terms of growth, with further
improvements becoming less likely," said Berenberg bank
economist Christian Schulz.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Writing by Paul Carrel;
Editing by Madeline Chambers)