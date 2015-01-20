(Adds reaction, background and graphic)

MANNHEIM, Germany Jan 20 German analyst and investor sentiment surged in January for the third straight month with low oil prices and a weaker euro boosting hopes for a strong rebound in Europe's biggest economy after meagre growth in the second half of last year.

Mannheim-based ZEW's monthly survey of economic sentiment jumped to 48.4 in January from 34.9 in December, touching its highest level since February last year. The reading surpassed a consensus forecast of 40.0 in a Reuters poll.

Investors brushed off market turmoil linked to the upcoming Greek election and the Swiss National Bank's move to scrap a cap on the franc, said ZEW, adding that expected quantitative easing by the European Central Bank is reflected in the euro's price.

"Decreasing crude oil prices and a depreciation of the euro have contributed to a further gain in the indicator," said ZEW President Clemens Fuest in a statement.

Data last week showed that private consumption and foreign trade fuelled a 1.5 percent expansion in the German economy last year, its best performance in three years. But a contraction in the second quarter and weakness in the second half have raised questions about the strength and pace of growth this year.

Coalition sources have said the government may revise up its growth forecast for this year to 1.5 percent from 1.3 percent and economists cite low oil prices and a weak euro as positives.

Jennifer McKeown of Capital Economics said ZEW's rise suggested confidence was holding up well and growth may pick up again, but warned that if the Greek situation deteriorates or the ECB's money printing plan disappoints, prospects may dim.

"Presumably any worries about the effect of the Greek crisis on the German economy were offset by expectations of ECB quantitative easing and hopes of a boost to exports from the weakening euro," she said.

ZEW economist Michael Schroeder said there were no explicit concerns about deflation.

"Regarding the (euro's) expectations for the next six months, most of our experts see a further decline, so they already expect that the ECB will decide on quantitative easing and concrete measures could go forward," he said.

A separate gauge of current conditions rose to 22.4 from 10.0 in December and beat a consensus forecast of 14.8. The index was based on a survey of 233 analysts and investors conducted between Jan. 5 and 19.

