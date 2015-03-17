(Adds detail, context, economist quote)
By Kirsti Knolle and Till Weber
MANNHEIM, Germany, March 17 The mood among
German analysts and investors improved in March for a fifth
consecutive month, hitting its highest level since February
2014, but ZEW warned a lack of progress in the Greek and Ukraine
crises was dampening sentiment.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW said on Tuesday its monthly
survey of economic sentiment increased to 54.8 in March from
53.0 in February. That undercut the Reuters consensus forecast
for a reading of 58.2.
"Spring fever. The German ZEW just sent more signs of
increasing optimism in the euro zone's largest economy," said
Carsten Brzeski, senior economist at ING.
Other recent data has largely painted a positive picture of
Europe's economic powerhouse, with the private sector gaining
momentum, unemployment falling, retail sales surging and output
increasing though orders have plunged.
In addition, low oil prices, a weak euro and the European
Central Bank's quantitative easing (QE) scheme also suggest that
Germany's economy will expand robustly this year after growing
by 1.6 percent last year.
"As a main beneficiary of the ECB's QE programme, supported
by sound domestic fundamentals, the German economy should power
ahead," said Brzeski.
ZEW President Clemens Fuest said a positive domestic
economy, which is being boosted by consumers benefiting from
higher wages, low unemployment and low inflation, confirmed
financial experts' expectations.
But he cautioned that investors were starting to think more
about the downsides of QE, including a bond market bubble.
He also said there had only been "very limited progress" in
solving the Ukraine crisis and the Greek sovereign debt crisis.
"That's putting a damper on expectations," he said.
A separate gauge of current conditions climbed to 55.1 from
45.5 in February, surpassing a consensus forecast for a reading
of 50.0. That was its highest reading since July 2014.
The index was based on a survey of 219 analysts and
investors conducted between March 2 and 16.
(Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Madeline
Chambers)