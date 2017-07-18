FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German economic growth outlook remains positive - ZEW
July 18, 2017 / 9:12 AM / a day ago

German economic growth outlook remains positive - ZEW

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - The growth outlook in Europe's biggest economy continues to be positive, Germany's ZEW institute said on Tuesday after publishing an index which showed a fall in economic sentiment in July from the previous month.

"Our overall assessment of the economic development in Germany remains unchanged compared to the previous month. The outlook for the German economic growth in the coming six months continues to be positive," said ZEW President Achim Wambach. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michael Nienaber)

