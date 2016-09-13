BERLIN, Sept 13 The mood among German analysts
and investors remained unchanged in September, confounding
expectations for a rise, a survey showed on Tuesday, in a sign
that investors remain cautious about the outlook for Europe's
biggest economy.
Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed its
economic sentiment index was unchanged in September from the
previous month at 0.5 points. This compared to the Reuters
consensus forecast for an increase to 2.5.
A separate gauge of current conditions fell to 55.1 points
from 57.6 in August. Economists in the Reuters poll had forecast
56.0.
"The current ambiguity of economic impulses from Germany and
abroad means that forecasts for the next few months are
difficult," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement.
"German exports, particularly to non-EU countries, as well
as industrial production figures have disappointed. By contrast,
the economic environment in the European Union is improving."
The ZEW index was based on a survey of 205 analysts and
investors conducted between August 29 and September 12.
