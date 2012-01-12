* Futures fall 11% but spot trading up 13 pct
* EEX to concentrate on growing gas market -CEO
LONDON, Jan 12 The volume of electricity
derivatives traded on the German EEX energy exchange fell 11
percent last year as traders grew reluctant to take long-term
positions amid uncertainty in the markets, the bourse said on
Thursday.
A total of 1,075 terawatt-hours (TWh) of power derivatives
were traded on the exchange in 2011, compared with 1,208 TWh the
previous year.
"The volume traded on the power derivatives market in 2011
reduced ... by 11 percent since the participants' willingness to
establish long-term positions declined in the uncertain energy
trading environment," the exchange said in a statement.
Short-term power trading on the EPEX Spot exchange, which
the EEX created together with French rival Powernext in 2009,
rose 13 percent last year.
The Leipzig-based EEX bourse said it expected the
concentration on short-term trading to continue as the share of
renewable energy sources grows.
All wind power generated in Germany is traded, and grid
operators have to prioritise the use of green energy over
electricity produced from traditional plants.
Chief Executive Peter Reitz said earlier this week he
counted on natural gas as a future growth market for the German
EEX exchange.
Exchange-based gas trading in Germany, Europe's
second-biggest gas market after Britain, was introduced five
years ago and is still small relative to its usage of over 900
TWh.
Below is an overview of the exchange's 2011 trading volumes.
2011 Year-on-year change
---- -------------------
Power derivatives 1,075 TWh -11 pct
EPEX Spot 314 TWh +12.5 pct
Gas 58.6 TWh +24.9 pct
Carbon emissions 25.6 million tonnes +1.6 pct
Coal 420,000 tonnes -68.9 pct
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)