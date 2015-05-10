BERLIN May 10 The eurosceptic Alternative for
Germany (AfD) party looked set to win seats in a fifth straight
regional parliament on Sunday after an election in the
city-state of Bremen which also showed weak support for
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.
The Social Democrats SPD were projected to win the smallest
of Germany's 16 regional states with 32.5 percent, an ARD TV
exit poll said. The SPD, which has ruled Bremen since 1946, are
likely to renew their coalition with the Greens, who were
projected to win 15.5 percent.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered yet
another regional drubbing despite her active campaigning in the
northwestern port city. Her Christian Democratic Union (CDU)
look set to win 23 percent after taking 20 percent in the last
vote in 2011.
The CDU, also humbled in February in Hamburg with a post-war
low of 15.9 percent, have been knocked out of power in six
states since 2011 and now rule in just five of Germany's 16
regions. The anti-bailout AfD have won seats in five straight
assemblies: Saxony, Brandenburg, Thuringia, Hamburg and now
Bremen.
