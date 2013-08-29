* Merkel and SPD rival in lone TV campaign debate on Sunday
* Steinbrueck could attack chancellor on Greece, Syria
* Comedian moderator known for outrageous questions adds new
twist
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Aug 29 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD)
are citing Mitt Romney's dominating performance in his first
debate against Barack Obama last year as a model for Sunday's TV
clash with Angela Merkel to spice up the last few weeks of a
lacklustre campaign.
Peer Steinbrueck, the SPD candidate for chancellor, is
trailing badly in opinion polls, but his rhetorical gifts could
give him an edge over Merkel in their only televised showdown
before the Sept. 22 election, and he could be helped by the
inclusion of an irreverent entertainer on the question panel.
He has promised to confront her over Greek bailouts, and may
attempt to play the "peace card" on Syria, as SPD chancellor
Gerhard Schroeder did so successfully during his 2002 campaign
by staunchly opposing the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.
But Steinbrueck will also want to avoid appearing too
aggressive in the 1-1/2 hour prime-time clash with Merkel, whose
popularity rests in part on her modest, reserved style.
The former finance minister has a quick wit but he can seem
arrogant and overbearing. Like U.S. Republican challenger
Romney, polls show he suffers from a "likeability" problem.
"I don't need to rehearse," Steinbrueck said on Thursday. "I
get the impression that my appearances are more interesting and
lively than Frau Merkel's. With me, it rocks."
Ahead of the face-off, Steinbrueck's schoolteacher wife
Gertrud has suggested he take deep breaths before launching into
critiques of Merkel - advice he has promised to follow.
"An experienced chancellor is going up against a candidate
with better rhetorical skills and nothing to lose," said Maybrit
Illner, a political talk-show host for public broadcaster ZDF
who is one of four moderators for the debate.
"His goal must be to dent her credibility, to insult her in
a way that doesn't make him look bad. This is not an easy task."
Adding a twist to the debate is Stefan Raab, one of
Germany's most popular entertainers, comedians and musicians,
who will join Illner and two other more traditional TV anchors
in lobbing questions at the candidates.
The trained butcher and law school dropout is a phenomenon
on TV thanks to his cheeky style and outrageous questions, like
when he asked a top swimmer if she ever urinated in the pool.
Raab, who came fifth in the 2000 Eurovision song contest
with his nonsensical "Wadde hadde dudde da?", could make life
uncomfortable for both candidates, but especially Merkel, who is
not known for her spontaneity and only reluctantly accepted him
as a moderator.
Raab's presence could attract younger viewers, swelling the
audience beyond the 14 million who watched the last chancellor
debate between Merkel and Frank-Walter Steinmeier in 2009.
ROMNEY PRECEDENT
The duel four years ago was widely panned in the media as a
bore, with top-selling Bild newspaper dismissing it with the
headline "Yes we gaehn", a play on the Obama campaign slogan,
replacing "can" with the German word for "yawn".
Sunday's showdown promises to be more confrontational.
Steinbrueck, 66, is a far feistier character than Steinmeier
was. He has accused Merkel of trying to hide the costs of a new
Greek bailout from voters and could try to play to pacifist
strains in the German electorate by going after her on Syria.
On Wednesday, the chancellor stepped up her rhetoric, vowing
that the regime of President Bashar al-Assad could not go
unpunished for its apparent use of chemical weapons.
The two are likely to clash on taxes: Merkel depicts SPD
plans to hike levies for top earners as a danger to the economy.
Opinion polls give her conservative bloc, which includes her
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Bavarian Christian
Social Union (CSU), a 15-19 point lead over Steinbrueck's SPD.
That virtually guarantees Merkel will remain chancellor. But
it is unclear whether she will get enough votes to continue her
coalition with the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP).
Should she fall short, Merkel would probably be forced into
difficult talks with the SPD, with whom she ruled before in a
"grand coalition" between 2005 and 2009.
So despite a formidable lead, Merkel cannot relax: the
debate may be decisive for the shape of the next government.
Although reluctant to liken Steinbrueck to the conservative
Romney, the SPD draws hope from the U.S. candidate's strong
showing against Obama in the first of their three debates.
An aggressive Romney received a big boost in opinion polls
after that clash, in which Obama, normally known for his
charisma, seemed listless and distracted.
"I really don't want to make the comparison to Romney," SPD
campaign manager Andrea Nahles told a Frankfurt newspaper. "But
we are hoping for a similar impact."
What Nahles failed to mention is that Romney, despite his
strong debate showing, went on to lose the election.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Stephen Brown and Will
Waterman)