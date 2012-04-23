* Germany's most populous state of NRW to vote on May 13th
* Election seen as referendum on Merkel's hardline debt
stance
* SPD frontrunner rejects tough cuts as solution to state
woes
By Noah Barkin
GUETERSLOH, Germany, April 23 Two years ago
voters in this industrial city on the eastern edge of North
Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) narrowly backed German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives in a regional election.
But next month, voters like Jochen Venker may vault the
rival Social Democrats (SPD) into first, strengthening the
centre-left party's hold on Germany's most populous state and
dealing Merkel a heavy blow before a federal vote in 2013.
Venker, a 65-year-old retiree who came with his wife
Brigitte to the central market square in Guetersloh last
Thursday to hear regional SPD leader Hannelore Kraft speak,
applauded her message of moderation in cutting the state's big
debt mountain.
"Saving is fine but it shouldn't be overdone. Just look at
Greece - it's proof that debt reduction alone doesn't work,"
said Venker, a short man with glasses and a bristly beard.
"I worry that if we push consolidation too far, people will
lose hope, they'll radicalise, there'll be a move to the right.
We saw that before in Germany and it was a disaster."
Voters like Venker are Merkel's worst nightmare, not only
because they could give Kraft a decisive victory over her
conservative rival Norbert Roettgen in an election on May 13,
but also because of the message that result would send to
Germany's struggling partners in the euro zone.
Under Merkel, Germany has forced high-debt countries like
Greece, Ireland and Portugal to accept painful austerity as a
condition for financial aid. Spain and Italy are also making
unprecedented budget cuts in a desperate bid to avoid bailouts.
But in NRW, a rust-belt state whose debt has swelled to a
record 180 billion euros ($237.74 billion), the electorate is
rejecting Merkel's message of fiscal responsibility and
embracing the SPD's go-slowly approach, which promises
investments in children, education and NRW's ailing cities.
"If we want countries like Greece and Portugal to take
budget discipline seriously, then we need to take it seriously
in a big state like North Rhine-Westphalia," said Juergen von
Hagen, an economics professor at Bonn University.
"Right now it isn't being taken seriously. Germany is
imposing austerity in other countries that is not being accepted
at home."
MINI FINANCIAL CRISIS
With nearly 18 million residents, NRW has a bigger
population than the Netherlands, with which it shares a border,
and an economy almost as big.
It is home to one-third of Germany's blue chip companies and
four of the country's nine biggest cities.
In 2005, the state's influence on national politics was
underscored when a loss for the SPD here prompted
then-Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to call an early federal
election, which he ended up losing to Merkel.
This time around, the SPD is hoping to return the favour,
building momentum it needs to deny Merkel a third term.
In the decades after World War Two, the coal and steel
plants of NRW's Ruhr region helped fuel Germany's economic
miracle. But the collapse of these industries has hit the state
hard.
Unemployment stands at 8.2 percent, not high by European
standards, but more than a full percentage point above the
national average and double the rate in rich southern states
like Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg.
In Ruhr cities like Gelsenkirchen, Duisburg, Dortmund and
Essen joblessness has pushed up to between 12 and 15 percent -
worse than in all but the hardest hit areas of eastern Germany.
Energy firms like Essen-based RWE were upended by
Merkel's decision to phase out nuclear energy and a big Opel car
plant in Bochum could be closed by parent General Motors.
"NRW is not just the Ruhr," said Michael Huether, president
of the IW economic institute in Cologne.
"It is a highly industrialised state with strong companies
in the machinery, automotive, chemicals and energy sectors. The
problem is that you have regions on very different economic
trajectories that have not been linked up."
The impact of the economic woes on local finances has been
devastating. On top of the 180 billion euros in state debt,
municipalities have amassed liabilities of nearly 50 billion.
Only eight of the 396 local governments in NRW have balanced
budgets, putting the state at the centre of a mini-financial
crisis that has gone largely unnoticed due to the overall
strength of Europe's biggest economy and the health of finances
at the federal level.
One of the worst hit areas is Oberhausen, a city of just
over 200,000 where its last coal mine and a large Thyssen iron
and steel mill shut down in the 1990s.
Since then, it has tried to transform itself into a
service-based economic hub, opening what the city hails as
"Europe's biggest shopping and leisure centre" on the site of a
shuttered steel production plant.
But the results have been disappointing and Oberhausen now
holds the ignominious distinction of being the city with the
highest debt per capita in Germany. In a twist, its treasurer,
Apolstolos Tsalastras, is the son of Greek immigrants.
With its debt set to rise above 2 billion euros,
Oberhausen's SPD Mayor Klaus Wehling told Reuters he was working
on a long-term budget plan that foresees annual savings of 40
million euros over the next decade.
Last month, Wehling joined three of his counterparts in the
Ruhr to demand an early end to the post-reunification
"solidarity pact", under which state and local governments in
the west provide funds for rebuilding the former-communist east.
"The economic situation in parts of NRW is much worse than
it is in many regions in the east," Wehling said in a telephone
interview.
CARING MOTHER
Strengthening stricken cities like Oberhausen is one of
Kraft's main campaign promises, although it is unclear how she
would find the funds to do this without federal help.
The 50-year old daughter of a tram-operator who grew up in
the heart of the Ruhr valley, Kraft has run a minority
government with the Greens in NRW for the past two years, but
was forced into an early election when she failed to get her
2012 budget through the state assembly in March.
A supplementary budget introduced by her coalition after it
took power was ruled unconstitutional by a state court, opening
her up to accusations of fiscal mismanagement.
Von Hagen at Bonn University said if Kraft was reelected,
NRW was unlikely to deliver on its promises under Germany's
"debt brake" law, setting a dangerous precedent for other
regions of Germany and Europe as a whole.
But people in Guetersloh dismissed those concerns and
praised Kraft as an honest, down-to-earth politician who had the
state's best interests at heart.
She reinforced that image during a short walk through the
pedestrian zone in the city centre, where she handed out roses,
stopped to talk to residents and gave a five-euro note to a
beggar trying to raise money for an electric wheelchair.
"We will look closely at where we can save," she told a
crowd of 100,000 in the city, home to the German media group
Bertelsmann and appliance maker Miele. "But the lawnmower
approach to cutting has been tried before. Simply slashing jobs
doesn't work," she said to cheers.
The message from Kraft's intimate campaign event stood in
stark contrast to the one sent at a rally by her Christian
Democrat (CDU) challenger Roettgen - who is also Merkel's
environment minister - several days before.
On the central Domplatz square of the affluent university
town of Muenster, the CDU erected a huge inflatable "debt
mountain", a physical reminder of what it called the dangers of
re-electing Kraft.
Prominently displayed on a makeshift stage were the words
"Responsibility, Competence, Sustainability". CDU campaign
posters surrounding the square lauded the virtues of "solid
finances" and urged "debt brake now!"
To thumping house music, Roettgen and his special guest
Merkel pushed through the throng like boxers before a title bout
and, once up on the stage, took shots at their opponent.
"Look around Europe at what has happened," said Merkel.
"Countries have been forced to accept the toughest of measures.
They are so dependent on financial markets that they can no
longer decide for themselves.
"We in Germany and the politicians of this state need to
ensure we can shape our own future, we need to watch out that
our borrowing costs don't rise so high that we can't make
decisions. This is what's at stake."
Voters do not seem to be heeding the warnings. The latest
opinion polls show Roettgen's CDU trailing Kraft's SPD by 6-8
percentage points.
Kraft has cultivated the image of a "Landesmutter", or
caring mother figure for the state, in her two years in power.
Some in the SPD even see her as a potential challenger to Merkel
next year if she wins big in her home state next month.
Roettgen has angered many voters by refusing to commit to
being a full-time opposition leader in the state capital
Duesseldorf if he loses next month. That would mean giving up
his cabinet job in Berlin.
Roettgen's only hope of denying the SPD and Greens a
majority on May 13 may rest on strong showings by the struggling
Free Democrats (FDP) and upstart Pirate Party.
"If you ask Germans whether they want debt reduction, then
the vast majority say yes. After the hyper-inflation of the
1920s they have a visceral reaction to living above their
means," said Klaus-Peter Schoeppner, head of the Bielefeld-based
Emnid polling group.
"But the CDU hasn't been able to score points with this
theme in NRW. Kraft is telling people that the investments of
today are the debt brake of tomorrow. She is promising a softer
approach and that's what people seem to want."