BERLIN, Sept 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Monday she accepted her share of responsibility for her
conservatives' drubbing in a Berlin state vote on Sunday when
voters punished the party for her refugee-friendly migrant
policy.
Merkel said she would turn back time if she could to be
better prepared for the influx of around one million migrants
who flooded into Germany last year, adding that if she knew how
people wanted her to change her migrant policy she would
consider it.
Sounding particularly conciliatory, she added that if the
wish of the German people was for the country not to be swamped
with uncontrolled and unregulated migration "then that is
exactly what I am fighting for."
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah
Barkin)