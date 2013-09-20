* Merkel seen winning third term in Sunday election
* Chancellor may face tough "grand coalition" talks
* New anti-euro party could win seats for first time
* No major shift in euro policy expected
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Sept 20 Chancellor Angela Merkel looked
on track to win a third term in a weekend election in Germany
but faced a battle to preserve her centre-right majority and
avert a potentially divisive coalition with her arch-rivals, the
centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).
The vote on Sunday is being watched across Europe, with many
of Berlin's partners hoping it will bring about a softening of
the austerity-first approach Merkel has promoted since the euro
zone debt crisis broke out nearly four years ago.
But the prospect of major shifts in her euro policy are
slim, even if she is forced into a "grand coalition" with the
SPD, whose candidate Peer Steinbrueck has criticised the
chancellor for choking off growth in southern members of the
currency bloc by insisting on spending cuts and painful reforms.
"Germany remains committed to euro zone membership, but
public opinion and institutional constraints ... limit the scope
for any German government to drastically alter course towards
more generous support policies," analysts at Citi Research said
in a research note.
Two days before the vote, a survey by Forsa for private
broadcaster RTL showed Merkel's conservatives -- the Christian
Democratic Union (CDU) and its sister Bavarian party the
Christian Social Union (CSU) -- 14 points ahead of the SPD,
meaning she will almost surely return for a third term.
But her combined centre-right bloc, which includes the
business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), was in a dead heat with
left-leaning opposition parties, with both camps on 45 percent.
That makes the election in Europe's largest economy too
close to call.
Merkel could win a narrow majority with the FDP, her
preferred partner, or fall short and be forced into difficult
negotiations with the SPD which could last up to two months and
result in big changes to her cabinet, including the departure of
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, a key player in the crisis.
The wild card is a new anti-euro party, the Alternative for
Germany (AfD), which polled 4 percent in the Forsa survey but is
given a decent chance of vaulting above the 5 percent threshold
needed to win seats in parliament on election night.
That would doom Merkel's hopes of continuing her current
coalition and stir concerns about rising German euroscepticism,
though its impact on government policy would likely be limited.
UNDECIDED VOTERS
Also complicating forecasts is a large group of undecided
voters, estimated by pollsters at more than 30 percent.
"I still don't know who I'm going to vote for," Anja
Brueckmann, a secretary who usually votes for Merkel's CDU, told
Reuters in Berlin. "I keep listening to all this talk from the
politicians but no matter who wins nothing changes."
Merkel, 59, would be only the third post-war German leader,
after Helmut Kohl and Konrad Adenauer, to win three terms. After
Jean-Claude Juncker of Luxembourg and Andrus Ansip of Estonia,
she is Europe's longest-serving leader.
Hugely popular at home for her steady "step by step"
leadership during five years of global and euro zone financial
crisis, supporters have taken to waving "Mutti" (Mum) signs at
rallies, reflecting her image as a caring mother of the nation.
She has presided over a robust economy and booming labour
market. At 6.8 percent, the German jobless rate is roughly
one-quarter that of Greece, which stands at more than 27
percent.
"Germany has had four good years. We accomplished a lot
together," Merkel said in a CDU campaign letter received by over
5 million German households on Friday.
Merkel's critics deride her as a reactive, risk-averse
leader whose policies have slavishly followed public opinion,
instead of shaping it. They say Germany's economic success is
largely down to reforms introduced a decade ago by her
predecessor, SPD chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.
Merkel, who grew up in communist East Germany as the
daughter of a Protestant pastor, became chancellor in 2005 after
narrowly beating Schroeder.
Because of her razor-thin margin of victory, she was forced
into the first 'grand coalition' between Germany's two biggest
parties since the 1960s. After winning re-election in 2009 with
the FDP, she may have to look to the SPD again after Sunday.
This time the process may not be as smooth.
"The (SPD) lost 13 percent of the vote during its last
partnership with Chancellor Merkel and is highly concerned about
the potential long-term electoral repercussions of repeating the
arrangement," said Alex White of JP Morgan in London. "SPD
leaders will push for the most advantageous possible deal,
likely extending negotiations for a period of many weeks."
In the talks, the SPD is expected to push for a nationwide
minimum wage, a tax rise for higher earners and also key cabinet
posts, including possibly the finance and foreign ministries.