* Merkel seen winning third term in Sunday election
* Chancellor may face tough "grand coalition" talks
* New anti-euro party could win seats for first time
* No major shift in euro policy expected
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Sept 20 Chancellor Angela Merkel looks
on track to win a third term in a weekend election in Germany
but faced a battle to preserve her centre-right majority and
avert a potentially divisive coalition with the centre-left.
Sunday's vote is being watched across Europe, with many of
Berlin's partners hoping it will bring about a softening of the
austerity-first approach Merkel has promoted since the euro zone
debt crisis began four years ago.
But the chance of major shifts in her euro policy are slim,
even if forced into a right-left grand coalition with the Social
Democrats - whose candidate for chancellor, Peer Steinbrueck,
has criticised Merkel for choking off growth in southern members
of the currency bloc by insisting on far-reaching spending cuts.
"Germany remains committed to euro zone membership, but
public opinion and institutional constraints ... limit the scope
for any German government to drastically alter course towards
more generous support policies," analysts at Citi Research said.
Two opinion polls on Friday showed Merkel's conservatives
and their Free Democrat (FDP) coalition partners in a dead heat
with the combined leftist opposition on 45 percent each, while a
third poll showed her coalition a point ahead of Steinbrueck's
SPD and its potential allies on the left by 45 percent to 44.
The final poll on Friday by the Emnid institute for Bild am
Sonntag newspaper showed Merkel's conservatives - her Christian
Democrat CDU and its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social
Union (CSU) - fully 13 points ahead of the SPD, meaning she will
almost surely return for a third term.
But the uncertain performance of smaller parties makes the
election in Europe's largest economy too close to call.
Merkel could win a narrow majority with the FDP, her
preferred partner, or fall short and be forced into difficult
negotiations with the SPD which could last up to two months and
result in big changes to her cabinet, including the departure of
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, a key player in the crisis.
The wild card is a new anti-euro party, the Alternative for
Germany (AfD), which was polling around 4 percent and so could
still manage to vault over the 5-percent threshold needed to win
seats in parliament on election night.
That could doom Merkel's hopes of continuing her current
coalition and stir concerns about rising German euroscepticism -
though its impact on government policy would likely be limited.
Merkel, at a campaign rally late on Friday, again spoke out
against proposed measures to address the euro zone debt crisis
by having Berlin share in underwriting the risk on other
sovereign borrowers' debts.
"We reject eurobonds and debt mutualisation," Merkel told a
rain-soaked crowd in Hanover. "Other parties want that and
that's why I'm asking for your vote for the CDU."
UNDECIDED VOTERS
Also complicating forecasts is a large group of undecided
voters, estimated by pollsters at more than 30 percent.
"I still don't know who I'm going to vote for," Anja
Brueckmann, a secretary who usually votes for Merkel's CDU, said
in Berlin. "I keep listening to all this talk from the
politicians but no matter who wins nothing changes."
Merkel, 59, would be the third postwar chancellor, after
Konrad Adenauer and Helmut Kohl, to win three terms.
Hugely popular at home for her steady, cautious leadership
during five years of international financial crisis, supporters
have taken to greeting her with signs reading "Mutti" - Mum.
She has presided over a robust economy and booming labour
market. At 6.8 percent, the German jobless rate is roughly one
quarter that of Greece.
"Germany has had four good years. We have accomplished a lot
together," Merkel wrote in a campaign leaflet delivered to
German households on Friday.
Critics deride her as a reactive, risk-averse leader whose
policies merely follow public opinion rather than shape it. Some
say German economic success is largely down to reforms made a
decade ago by her SPD predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder.
Merkel, who grew up in the communist east as the daughter of
a Protestant pastor, narrowly beat Schroeder in 2005 and was
then forced to form the first grand coalition between Germany's
two major parties since the 1960s.
Re-elected in 2009, she was able to form a majority
government with the FDP. But she may have to look to the SPD
again after Sunday. And this time the process may be rougher.
"The (SPD) lost 13 percent of the vote during its last
partnership with Chancellor Merkel and is highly concerned about
the potential long-term electoral repercussions of repeating the
arrangement," said Alex White of JP Morgan in London. "SPD
leaders will push for the most advantageous possible deal,
likely extending negotiations for a period of many weeks."
In the talks, the SPD is expected to push for a nationwide
minimum wage, a tax rise on higher earners and also key cabinet
posts, including possibly the finance and foreign ministries.