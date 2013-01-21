* SPD and Greens win key regional election by single seat
* Defeat a blow to Merkel as she gears up for federal vote
* Left now holds blocking majority in upper house
* Lower Saxony fails to silence critics of FDP, SPD
leadership
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Jan 21 In an extremely tight German
state election that seemed to produce few clearcut winners,
there was no argument over who the biggest loser was --
Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Her Christian Democrats (CDU), led by rising star David
McAllister, had convinced themselves over the past week that
they were on the verge of a stunning come-from-behind victory in
Lower Saxony, a major agricultural and industrial region that is
Germany's closest approximation to a swing state.
But on Sunday, they came up agonisingly short, losing power
to the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens, who
together garnered just one more seat in the state assembly than
the centre-right.
The defeat is a bitter one for Merkel, even if she remains a
strong favourite to win a third term in a federal election eight
months from now.
In one fell swoop, it gives the centre-left a majority in
the Bundesrat upper house of parliament, meaning the opposition
can block major legislation from Merkel's government and
initiate laws themselves.
"I assume it won't be possible to push anything through the
Bundesrat that the SPD doesn't want," Volker Kauder, a Merkel
ally and leader of her CDU in parliament, told German public
television on Monday morning.
That will not change after the national election in
September, even if Merkel's centre-right coalition with the
liberal Free Democrats (FDP) manages to hold onto power.
In the run-up to the federal vote, Merkel's room for
manoeuvre will be limited and the notoriously risk-averse German
leader may take a more cautious stance on a range of policy
issues, including her management of the euro zone debt crisis.
The vote is also a blow to McAllister, the 42-year-old
half-Scot who had ruled Lower Saxony since 2010 and become a
protege of the chancellor, declaring on the eve of the vote that
he was happy to be "Merkel's Mac".
There will be much hand-wringing in the CDU about
McAllister's not-so-subtle hints to supporters in the weeks
before the election that they use their votes to boost the score
of the FDP.
His message resonated with CDU voters, but perhaps stronger
than he would have liked.
The FDP, which had been expected to struggle to make the 5
percent threshold needed to enter the state assembly, ended up
with a surprisingly strong score of 9.9 percent, largely thanks
to CDU backers who split their two votes (in German elections
voters cast ballots for both a party and a local candidate).
Yet the FDP's strong showing appears to have come at the
expense of McAllister's CDU, which scored 36 percent, down 6.5
points from their last result in Lower Saxony in 2008 and well
below the 40 percent-plus that opinion polls had forecast.
WARNING
With the loss, Merkel's CDU has now lost to the SPD and
Greens in five states over the past two years, including in
their longtime southern stronghold of Baden-Wuerttemberg and in
Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia.
The string of losses is likely to fuel anxiety about
Merkel's ability to leverage her own popularity into votes for
her party.
"The state election in Lower Saxony should be a warning for
Angela Merkel for the federal election in the autumn,"
conservative daily Die Welt wrote on Monday.
The FDP were hailed as the big winners of Sunday's vote, but
the result failed to silence internal critics who want to
jettison national party leader Philipp Roesler before the
federal vote.
Leading Roesler critic Dirk Niebel, who serves as
development minister in Merkel's government, said the Lower
Saxony surprise could not mask the FDP's problems at the
national level and demanded a special party congress in May to
debate its leadership.
The SPD will take some satisfaction from having ousted loyal
Merkel ally McAllister, but the narrow victory does not give
them the major boost in momentum they had been hoping for
heading into the national vote.
Instead it highlighted the problems of their own chancellor
candidate Peer Steinbrueck, who on Sunday accepted
responsibility for weakening the party's score in Lower Saxony
with a series of verbal blunders.
Just as with Roesler in the FDP, the result is unlikely to
quiet voices within the SPD who have begun questioning
Steinbrueck's suitability as a challenger to Merkel.
The only party that came out an undisputed winner from Lower
Saxony was the Greens, who with 13.7 percent of the vote scored
their best ever result in the state. But without a stronger
performance from the SPD, their natural allies, the
environmentalist party has little hope of dislodging Merkel as
they did McAllister.
"We are doing our part," said Greens leader Cem Oezdemir.
"But the SPD needs to look closely at how they can improve their
own score."