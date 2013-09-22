BRIEF-Marcato urges Rent-A-Center's board to immediately explore sale of entire co
* Marcato Capital Management LP - urges Rent-A-Center Inc's board to immediately explore sale of entire company
BERLIN, Sept 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are on course to win a historic absolute majority in Sunday's election, according to a projection based on exit polls and some results from broadcaster ARD.
The projection put Merkel's conservatives on 42.5 percent, a whisker over the combined total for the left parties who together scored 41.6 percent.
The last time a German party won an absolute majority was in 1957 with conservative leader Konrad Adenauer.
The projection showed Merkel's Free Democrat (FDP) allies and the anti-euro Alternative for Germany (AfD) just failing to clear the 5 percent threshold needed to enter the Bundestag lower house.
* Marcato Capital Management LP - urges Rent-A-Center Inc's board to immediately explore sale of entire company
NEW YORK, April 10 A unit of a large China-based semiconductor investment fund has agreed to acquire U.S. semiconductor testing company Xcerra Corp for $580 million in cash, the companies said on Monday.