BERLIN, Sept 23 Germany's Angela Merkel said on
Monday she had already been in contact with the main opposition
Social Democrats (SPD) about a possible governing coalition
following Sunday's election but did not exclude speaking to
other potential partners too.
"We conservatives have a clear mandate to form a government
and Germany needs a stable government, so we will carry out this
mandate," said Merkel, heading for a third term as chancellor
after her conservatives' resounding election win on Sunday.
"We are, of course, open for talks and I have already had
initial contact with SPD chairman (Sigmar Gabriel), who said the
SPD must first hold a meeting of its leaders on Friday," she
told a news conference.
The German election result was also a strong vote for unity
in the European Union, which must stick to its reform process to
become more competitive, Merkel said.