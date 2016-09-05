Australia shares dip as financials extend losses
May 19 Australian shares softened on Friday, as the financial sector sagged on concerns over the effects of a tax on banks and potential slowdown in the housing market.
HANGZHOU, China Sept 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she was unhappy about the results of Sunday's regional election, where her party was relegated to third place behind an anti-immigrant party but added her refugee policies have been right all along.
Merkel acknowledged her pro-refugee position in the last year had a lot to do with her conservative party's drubbing in the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.
"I'm very unsatisfied with the outcome of the election," Merkel told reporters. "Obviously it has something to do with the refugee question. But I nevertheless believe the decisions made were right and we have to continue to work on them." (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Andrea Shalal)
TOKYO, May 19 U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital LP plans to bid around 1.5 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's chip business, people with knowledge of the matter said.