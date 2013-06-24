* German leader offers promises worth more than 15 bln euros
* Coalition ally, opposition criticise buy-the-vote scheme
* Merkel says pledges will not lead to tax rise
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, June 24 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
launched her re-election campaign on Monday with promises her
coalition partners dismissed as unaffordable and even one party
ally said would never see the light of day.
Merkel told leaders of her Christian Democrats (CDU) and
their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party that if she is
re-elected she wants to raise child benefits, pensions for women
with children and pensions for low-income workers.
At the same time as preaching austerity to other euro zone
nations struggling under high debt, Merkel said she wanted to
see Germany invest billions more in infrastructure projects on
top of the other multi-billion euro promises.
The pledges were criticised by the opposition and German
media as expensive voter giveaways. One newspaper, Bild,
estimated the increase in child benefits and pensions would
total 15 billion euros per year. Most proposals have little
chance, Bild said.
Merkel and CSU chairman Horst Seehofer, the Bavarian state
premier who is also up for re-election in September, said there
would be no tax increases to pay for the promises. The German
economy is in solid shape with low unemployment.
Party leaders believe tax revenues will rise to 700 billion
euros in 2017 from 600 billion in 2012 so no tax increases are
needed. The government expects to have a balanced budget in 2014
and could even post a surplus soon.
"That would be the wrong way to go," said Merkel, referring
to tax increases. She learned her lesson after nearly
squandering a sure win in 2005 by pledging to raise value added
tax (VAT) to 18 percent from 16 percent before the vote.
The conservatives were at 42 percent in polls just before
the 2005 election but fell to 35.2 percent, in part due to
Merkel's tax increase pledge, and were forced into an unwanted
grand coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).
Merkel, who is well ahead of the SPD in opinion polls but
may not have enough support to renew her centre-right coalition
with the FDP after the Sept. 22 election, has been pushing hard
to appeal to voters on the conservative and liberal wings of her
party.
On Friday, in a gesture bound to appeal to voters on the
conservative side, she told Russian President Vladimir Putin on
a trip to St Petersburg that Germany wanted art looted by Soviet
armies after World War Two repatriated.
Merkel's pledge to raise pensions has a historic precedent.
Another CDU leader, Konrad Adenauer, won West Germany's only
absolute majority (50.2 percent) in the 1957 election after
promising to link pension increases to wage increases.
But those promises carry no appeal for her coalition
partners, the Free Democrats (FDP). FDP chairman Philipp Roesler
warned the conservatives against being led astray by the "sweet
poison of spending money" before the election.
Also opposed to the spending spree, which the CDU calls a
"government programme" rather than an election programme, is
Kurt Lauk, head of the CDU economic council. He said these were
only campaign promises and should not be taken seriously.
"Campaign promises are the things that parties promise to
get elected," he said. "It's never happened before that election
promises were turned directly into government programmes. And
all the voters know that from past experience."
Merkel's challenger, Peer Steinbrueck of the SPD, called the
CDU/CSU campaign programme "pre-meditated fraud".
(Editing by Alison Williams)