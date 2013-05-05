* Conservatives hurt by football executive's tax scandal
* Bavarian "family affair" also seen weighing - pollster
* Poll puts current coalition level with opposition parties
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, May 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives plunged to their lowest rating in seven months in
a leading opinion poll on Sunday as a tax evasion scandal
embroiled an ally and their Bavarian sister party faced
questions about nepotism.
Support for Merkel's Christian Democrats and Bavarian
partner the Christian Social Union fell three percentage points
from a week earlier to 37 percent, their lowest ranking since
October, the Emnid poll for Bild am Sonntag newspaper showed.
Last month, one of Germany's most admired sports managers,
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness, said he had voluntarily
reported himself to authorities in a tax evasion investigation
that exposed Merkel's government to criticism it is lenient on
tax cheats.
Hoeness is seen as a supporter of the conservative Bavarian
Christian Social Union (CSU) and has had close ties to Merkel.
With five months to go to federal elections and a regional
vote in Bavaria, Merkel and CSU leaders have distanced
themselves from Hoeness, though the party has also faced
questions about the conduct of its own members.
The CSU regional parliamentary floor leader stepped down
late last month, saying he had used state funds to pay his wife
a hefty salary for working for him, a legal loophole Bavarian
lawmakers had used for years.
Some ministers in the regional cabinet have now said they
will donate the money they paid their family members to charity.
"There have been a range of events recently that have
shattered peoples' trust in the economic elites," said Emnid
chief Klaus-Peter Schoeppner. Those events included the Hoeness
case and the Bavarian scandal, he added.
The CDU/CSU's junior coalition partner in the federal
parliament, the Free Democrats, rose one point in the poll to 5
percent, which would allow them to enter parliament.
Their combined 42 percent put them on par with the joint
force of the opposition Social Democrats (SPD), which was
unchanged at 27 percent, and the Greens, who gained a point
after announcing a divisive "soak-the-rich" campaign for new
taxes last week.
Taxes are set to become a hot topic in the run-up to the
Sept. 22 election, when Merkel will seek her third term in
office.
On Sunday, Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported a CSU lawmaker
in the federal lower house had said he had employed his former
fiancée and had asked the president of the house, the Bundestag,
to check if that broke any rules.
Spiegel magazine reported Bayern Munich's big sponsors,
Adidas, Audi, Volkswagen and Deutsche
Telekom, wanted Hoeness to suspend his club presidency
after the team's Champions League final at the end of May.
The magazine said the sponsors agreed Hoeness could take up
office again if he did not have to go to jail. Adidas and Audi
have an 18.2 percent stake in Bayern Munich.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Andrew Heavens)