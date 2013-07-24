German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves during a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) election campaign rally in Heringsdorf at the Baltic sea July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition has extended its lead over the opposition in the latest poll before a September 22 election, showing a row over German complicity in intrusive snooping by U.S. intelligence is having little impact.

In the Forsa poll, Merkel's conservatives and her junior coalition partner, the Free Democrats (FDP), held steady at 41 percent and 5 percent respectively while the two main opposition parties saw their support slip.

The Social Democrats (SPD) dipped 1 point to 22 percent and the Greens were down 2 points at 12 percent. The far-left Linke gained 1 point, giving the three parties a combined 43 percent, some 3 points short of the centre-right bloc's 46 percent.

NOTES:

CDU/CSU - Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union

SPD - Social Democrats, the main centre-left party

Greens - centre-left, environmental party

FDP - Free Democrats, a business-friendly, pro-small government party that shares power with the conservatives

Left - far-left, pacifist party

AfD - Alternative for Germany, a new anti-euro party

Pirates - a new Internet freedom party

- Parties require 5 percent of the vote or three constituency seats to win representation in parliament.

- A parliamentary majority can be secured with the support of less than 50 percent if the parties in question have more support than the other leading parties combined.

Pollsters: Allensbach, Emnid, Forsa, Forschungsgruppe Wahlen (FGW), Gesellschaft fuer Markt- und Sozialforschung GMS, Infratest Dimap

(Compiled by Berlin Bureau; editing by Mark Heinrich)