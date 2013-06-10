* Rising rents a big issue for German voters
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, June 10 Chancellor Angela Merkel has
stolen a page from the opposition's campaign playbook ahead of
the September election and is now calling for rent controls, a
sign she is in a tight fight and does not want to risk upsetting
Germany's 40 million renters.
Merkel is well ahead of the centre-left Social Democrats
(SPD) in opinion polls for the Sept. 22 election. But concern
that the centre-left could still win enough to form a coalition
without her Christian Democrats (CDU) has pushed Merkel into
unusual territory - diving into what is normally a local issue.
She took the astonishing step last week of announcing she
now backs the idea of rent price controls - much to the chagrin
of apartment owners, building companies, the pro-business wing
of her own party and her Free Democrat (FDP) coalition partners.
"We've decided to include this in our programme," Merkel
said. "Yes, it was an idea from the SPD," she said, candidly
admitting she had poached an SPD idea.
Rents have been rising sharply in major metropolitan areas
such as Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt, and some
people are finding themselves priced out of the cities they
always lived in. In Berlin, rents have shot up 40 percent since
2007, according to the independent DIW economic think tank.
Rental prices are a closely followed barometer of inflation
in a country where most people rent and whose relatively low
rental costs, combined with generous state pension system, have
helped keep the home-ownership ratio low and demand in check.
Millions of Germans live in state-owned housing, paying
modest rents.
At 46 percent, Germany has the second lowest percentage of
homeowners in Europe, behind only Switzerland at 39 percent. By
comparison, 93 percent of the people in Slovakia live in their
own homes and in Britain the home ownership rate is 69 percent.
Merkel's challenger, SPD candidate Peer Steinbrueck, has
tried to turn what is normally a local political issue into a
vote-winning campaign theme for his party, which has struggled
to gain traction and is far behind Merkel in voter surveys.
WINNING ISSUE?
"She's finally figured it out that the SPD's got a winner
issue here," Steinbrueck told journalists in Hamburg last week.
His party's idea is that prices for new rentals should be no
more than 10 percent higher than the previous tenants paid.
The SPD's rent control vow has been a rare bright spot in an
oherwise hapless campaign, attracting attention and headlines in
many of Germany's metropolitan areas. A poll by ARD TV found
nearly two-thirds of Germans want to see the plan implemented.
But German real estate companies warn that a rent cap would
hit investment and even exacerbate the housing shortage problem
as more people move into Germany's cities, the numbers of
immigrants increase, and there are more single households.
"Political leaders can influence supply and demand but they
should stay out of setting prices (for rents)," said Thomas
Zinnoecker, chief executive of real estate firm Gagfah
said at a Reuters roundtable meeting in Berlin in May.
In Berlin - where rents have stagnated for years due to high
unemployment, patchy demand and limited building activity - the
average rent is still strikingly low for a European capital.
A 100-square metre apartment excluding utilities costs 554
euros ($730), according to city government figures released in
May. That 554 euros would only be enough for a 42-square metre
apartment in Madrid, 14 square metres in Paris and just 11 in
London, according to website Global Property Guide.