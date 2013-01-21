BERLIN Jan 21 The leader of Angela Merkel's
Free Democrat (FDP) coalition partners, Economy Minister Philipp
Roesler, will keep his job as party chief despite offering to
quit on Monday following a state election.
But in a sign of unhappiness with Roesler, despite a strong
FDP showing in the the Lower Saxony vote, a party spokesman said
veteran parliamentary leader Rainer Bruederle would take charge
of the FDP campaign for September's federal elections.
The FDP has tumbled as low as 2 percent in national polls
but defied forecasts it would be ejected from the state assembly
in Lower Saxony on Sunday to take 9.9 percent. That was partly
due to Merkel's own Christian Democrats (CDU) splitting their
ballots to save the FDP.