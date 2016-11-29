BERLIN Nov 29 Germany's spy chief warned that
Russian hackers may target next year's German election with
campaigns of misinformation that could undermine the democratic
process, echoing concerns voiced by the country's domestic
intelligence director.
U.S. intelligence officials warned in the run-up to the Nov.
8 presidential election won by populist outsider Donald Trump of
efforts to manipulate the vote that they believed was backed by
Russian authorities. Russian officials denied any such effort.
In an interview published on Tuesday in the Sueddeutsche
Zeitung, Bruno Kahl, the new head of Germany's BND foreign
intelligence service, said there were indications that Russia
may be behind the interference.
"We have evidence that cyber attacks are taking place that
have no other purpose than triggering political uncertainty," he
said. "The perpetrators are interested in delegitimising the
democratic process as such, no matter who that subsequently
helps."
The head of Germany's domestic BfV intelligence agency told
Reuters earlier in November that authorities were concerned that
Russia may seek to interfere in Germany's national elections
through the use of misleading news stories.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has also warned that social bots -
software programmes to sway opinion on influential social media
sites by spreading fake news - might manipulate the voting.
She faces a growing challenge from the anti-immigrant,
populist AfD party, which has said the European Union should
drop sanctions imposed on Russia and that Berlin should take a
more balanced position towards Moscow.
Some critics say a proliferation of fake news helped sway
the U.S. election in the favour of the Republican Trump, who has
pledged to improve relations with Russian President Vladimir
Putin. Defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton accused
Trump of being a Putin "puppet".
Kahl said Germany among other countries in Europe was a
particular target of misinformation campaigns.
"A kind of pressure is being exercised on public discourse
and democracy here which is unacceptable," he said.
While intelligence agencies used to focus on countries,
today the challenges and the threats are more varied and the
actors more diverse, Kahl added.
Deutsche Telekom has blamed disruptions experienced by
hundreds of thousands of its customers on Monday on a failed
hacking attempt to hijack consumer router devices for the
purpose of a wider Internet attack.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Mark Heinrich)