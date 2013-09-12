UPDATE 10-Eleven killed in suspected suicide bombing on Russian metro train
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Adds Trump, China reactions, paragraphs 11-12)
BERLIN, Sept 12 A satirical party has spiced up a dull German election campaign with a television advert depicting a 90-second sex scene, blurred but leaving little to the imagination.
Die Partei (The Party), whose policies include building a wall around Germany and putting Chancellor Angela Merkel on trial in a cage, said the ad was designed to represent its family policy.
Election rules require broadcasters to give parties advertising time to use as the parties see fit.
Merkel, with a comfortable lead in the polls over a so-far relatively toothless opposition, has opted for a bland campaign, short on specifics, that emphasises business-as-usual.
Germany's top selling newspaper Bild called the advert, which aired at 10:30 p.m. after the main news, complete with steamy sound track of sighs and groans, a "climax" of the campaign. It said only three viewers had called national broadcaster ZDF to complain.
"Is anyone watching this political broadcast by Die Partei on ZDF and thinking what in God's name is this?" asked twitter user Katharina. Other users described it as the "best political broadcast ever".
Die Partei failed to meet the legal requirements to stand in the last federal election, but this time is fielding dozens of candidates - with next to no hope of getting any into parliament on Sept. 22.
It described its advert, which ends with the slogan "Vote for The Party and you'll feel good", as having confused "dozens of pensioners".
Among its other policies is a plan to frack Environment Minister Peter Altmaier to release his "enormous energy resources". (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico April 3 A Mexican newspaper in the border city of Ciudad Juarez is shutting down due to the risk of violence after a string of killings of reporters around the country, the paper's owner said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, April 3 Actor Harrison Ford, the daring space pilot of "Star Wars" fame, will get to keep flying airplanes in real life after federal officials closed a probe of his latest aviation mishap near Los Angeles without fines or other discipline, his lawyer said on Monday.