BERLIN Jan 24 German Social Democrat (SPD) chairman Sigmar Gabriel declined to comment on Tuesday on a report on the Meedia website saying he had told Stern magazine he would not run against conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election.

"I will not talk to you here," Gabriel, now serving as vice chancellor and economics minister, said on the sidelines of a party meeting.

German weekly Die Zeit, citing no sources, reported that Gabriel would seek a position in the foreign ministry. It said he would put forward Martin Schulz, former president of the European Parliament, to challenge Merkel in the election and take over the leadership of the SPD. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Holger Hansen; Writing by Madeline Chambers and Josephe Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)