BERLIN Jan 24 German Social Democrat (SPD)
chairman Sigmar Gabriel declined to comment on Tuesday on a
report on the Meedia website saying he had told Stern magazine
he would not run against conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel
in the September election.
"I will not talk to you here," Gabriel, now serving as vice
chancellor and economics minister, said on the sidelines of a
party meeting.
German weekly Die Zeit, citing no sources, reported that
Gabriel would seek a position in the foreign ministry. It said
he would put forward Martin Schulz, former president of the
European Parliament, to challenge Merkel in the election and
take over the leadership of the SPD.
