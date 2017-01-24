PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BERLIN Jan 24 Germany's Social Democrats have nominated former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to run against conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in an election in September, Schulz and party leader Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday.
The party will vote on the nomination on Sunday when Schulz will also present the party's election programme, they said.
Gabriel said the party has also agreed that he should replace Frank-Walter Steinmeier as foreign minister. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 29 British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would walk away from divorce talks with the European Union without a deal if she had to, but her rival in next week's election, Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, said he would make sure an agreement was reached if he won power.