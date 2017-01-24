BERLIN Jan 24 The leader of Germany's
centre-left Social Democrats on Tuesday criticized the austerity
policies of Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble, saying they had contributed to the rise of
populist parties on the continent.
Sigmar Gabriel, who is vice chancellor, unleashed his
criticism in a statement in which he also confirmed that he
would not run against Merkel in a federal election in September
and cautioned his party against a right-left grand coalition.
"The policies of Angela Merkel and Wolfgang Schaeuble have
no doubt contributed to the deep crises in the European Union
since 2008, to the isolation of a dominant German government
and, through a relentless insistence on austerity, to high
unemployment outside Germany," Gabriel said in a statement.
He added: "One consequence has been the strengthening of
anti-European populist parties and the damaging of not only
democracy but also a good investment climate."
He said the Social Democrats, who are in a coalition with
Merkel's conservatives, had failed to get Merkel to change
course.
"The continuation of the current policies comes at the cost
of sustainable growth," Gabriel said. "This is also dangerous
for Germany."
(Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)