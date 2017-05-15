BERLIN May 15 Germany's Social Democrats aim to
win back working-class voters by promising to increase
inheritance tax for the rich and abolish a flat-rate tax on
investment income, a draft of its election manifesto seen by
Reuters showed on Monday.
"We will tax large inheritances more strongly," said the
draft manifesto of the SPD, which is junior partner in
Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition and whose leader
Martin Schulz will run against her in the Sept. 24 election.
"For this, we want a comprehensive inheritance tax reform
with high allowances so that the normal house from the parents
or grandparents is not affected," the manifesto said.
The SPD also wants to abolish the flat-rate withholding tax
on capital gains so that income from labour and capital will be
taxed equally in the future.
The draft is expected to be approved by the SPD's party
leadership next week and is likely to be adopted at a party
congress on June 25.
Introduced in 2009 by former SPD finance minister Peer
Steinbrueck to help fight tax evasion to countries like
Switzerland and Luxemburg, withholding tax is charged at 25
percent on private income from capital gains. That is a lower
rate than many workers pay in income tax, which is charged at
progressive rates of up to 42 percent.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Michael Nienaber;
Editing by Catherine Evans)