* Eurosceptic AfD over 10 percent in 2 state elections
* Germany may have first-ever Left state premier
* Rise of right-leaning AfD growing headache for Merkel
By Erik Kirschbaum and Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Sept 14 Germany's eurosceptic
Alternative for Germany (AfD) party surged to win more than 10
percent of the vote in two states on Sunday in a growing
challenge to Chancellor Angela Merkel as her new right-wing
rival makes further inroads into her power base.
Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) could also
suffer an ominous loss of power in the state of Thuringia if the
hardline Left party can persuade the Social Democrats (SPD) to
switch allegiances and elect Germany's first Left state premier.
The AfD, which was founded in early 2013 to oppose euro zone
bailouts, surpassed all forecasts to win 10.2 percent of the
vote in Thuringia and 11.9 percent in Brandenburg, according to
projections broadcast on German television late on Sunday.
The upstart AfD, ostracised by all mainstream parties, had
already won a shock 9.7 percent in an election in Saxony two
weeks ago on a campaign that is now also heavily focused on law
and order.
While the AfD fell just short of the 5 percent hurdle in
last year's federal election, the right-leaning party is now
cresting over 7 percent nationally. It now has seats in three of
16 state assemblies.
AfD leader Bernd Lucke, a 52-year-old economics professor
and father of five, said the strong results in two more eastern
states add to the momentum of the party, which also won 7
percent of the vote in May's European parliamentary election.
"We're delighted that voters have made the choice for a
political renewal," Lucke said. "The results are even better
than in Saxony and will give us enormous tailwind. We're not
going to sit still and let the other parties bad-mouth us."
Some political analysts had predicted the AfD might wither
like the once trendy Pirates party, even though the AfD's ranks
are filled with experienced politicians who defected from the
centre-right. The AfD was also plagued by infighting earlier
this year and struggled to stem an exodus of members.
Most damaging, in a country where far-right views are
anathema in politics because of the Nazi past, were allegations
the AfD was being infiltrated and supported by extremists.
But Lucke managed to silence the radical elements and widen
the AfD's message. It was originally a one-issue party calling
for a return to the Deutsche Mark. Its focus now includes better
education, more security and support for small businesses.
MERKEL MAY LOSE THURINGIA
German SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel said his centre-left party
needs to now tackle the increasingly popular AfD instead of
largely ignoring it as major parties have done. He also blamed
low voter turnout for inflating the AfD's success.
"The AfD's policies are shockingly anti-European," the
Economy Minister said. Merkel had no comment on the elections.
"The well-paid professors and business lobbyists who lead
the AfD can afford (to be anti-European) as they have secure
jobs and income but skilled workers and labourers are reliant on
us remaining an export nation - we need Europe."
The AfD's meteoric rise could exacerbate tensions inside
Merkel's conservative camp about how to deal with the emergence
of the first genuine threat on their right. The conservatives
have ruled out any alliance with the AfD.
The CDU's more natural coalition partner, the Free Democats
(FDP), are in freefall after crashing out of the national
parliament in 2013. They were humiliatingly ejected from both
parliaments on Sunday with less than 3 percent of the vote.
In Thuringia, the CDU won 33.7 percent but the reform
communist Left won a best-ever 28.2 percent. The SPD won just
12.6 percent but was considering bailing out of its coalition
with the CDU to join forces with the Left - a first that could
pave the way for such a left-leaning federal government in 2017.
Together with the Greens, who won 5.9 percent, the Left and
SPD could form a three-way leftist alliance that could one day
rule at the federal level. The SPD dropped its self-imposed ban
on coalitions with the Left party after the 2013 election.
Worried about the spectre of Left-SPD-Greens tie-up in
Thuringia and the national implications, Merkel campaigned
heavily against such a leftist alliance, warning the SPD in
Thuringia against forming a coalition that would install the
first hardline Left party state premier.
In the state of Brandenburg, the SPD came out on top with
32.1 percent and looks likely to continue its coalition with the
Left party, which won 18.7 percent. Merkel's CDU won 22.8
percent and the Greens won 6.2 percent.
