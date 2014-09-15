* CDU comes first in Thuringia state, SPD first in
Brandenburg
* Eurosceptic AfD will now have seats in three state
assemblies
* Merkel rules out altering centrist policies to fend off
threat
By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, Sept 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
on Monday ruled out realigning her conservatives further to the
right in order to fend off a growing challenge from
Eurosceptics, who surpassed expectations
is state elections at the weekend.
Alternative for Germany (AfD) won more than 10 percent of
the vote in Brandenburg and Thuringia, two east German states.
"Looking at results in the federal election or opinion polls
I don't see that we are in an unsuccessful phase," Merkel said,
signalling she did not plan any immediate response.
The AfD was founded in early 2013 to oppose euro zone
bailouts. It has been ostracised by mainstream parties, which
portray it as a fringe party that flirts with the far right.
A year ago, it fell just short of the 5 percent hurdle in
the federal election, but in May it got into the European
Parliament. It is polling 7 percent nationally and will now have
seats in three of the 16 German state assemblies.
Surpassing all forecasts, it won 10.6 percent of the vote in
Thuringia on Sunday and 12.2 percent in Brandenburg, improving
on its surprise 9.7 percent in Saxony only two weeks ago.
"The established parties' strategy of ostracising us has
backfired," said Bernd Lucke, the AfD's leader.
The conservative wing of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU)
blames the AfD's meteoric rise on her centrist tendencies which
have been exacerbated in two 'grand coalitions' with the Social
Democrats (SPD), from 2005-2009 and in her current term.
CDU right-wingers share the AfD's concerns about euro zone
bailouts, law and order and family values and accuse Merkel of
creating an opening for the AfD on the political right.
"When a new force takes position right of centre, it's not a
big problem for the Left or Greens but it's a major challenge
for the CDU and (its Bavarian sister party) CSU," said the
Berliner Circle, a conservative faction of the CDU.
Merkel pointed to her third-term election victory and high
standing in polls as evidence her policies are succeeding. "Good
government" is the best response to the upstart AfD, she said.
"We are a centrist 'Volkspartei' (people's party) with
conservative, Christian liberal and social roots which must all
be reflected equally in the CDU's nature," she said.
ON ALERT
But as well as exacerbating tensions inside the conservative
camp, the AfD's rise highlights the CDU's lack of a centre-right
coalition partner after their former Free Democat (FDP) allies
crashed out of the German parliament in 2013 and were ejected
from the assemblies in all three states that have just voted.
Merkel rules out any alliance with the AfD, but with the SPD
adamant they won't be her junior partners again after the 2017
election, the CDU may have to reconsider.
"The AfD is still mostly a protest party attracting former
voters from all other parties as well as former non-voters. That
is a pattern we've seen for other parties before," said
political analyst Thorsten Faas.
"But clearly it is substantially located on the right side
of the political spectrum, hence the CDU should be - and
obviously is - on alert," said the Mainz University professor.
Merkel's CDU is also braced for an upset in Thuringia. It
came first on Sunday in the state it has run for 24 years but
faces a challenge to forming a coalition from the reformed
communist Left, which came second with their best-ever result.
The third-placed SPD could bail out of a coalition with the
CDU in Thuringia to be junior partners to the Left - a first
that could pave the way for such a left-leaning federal
government in 2017.
Together with the smaller Greens, the Left and SPD could
form a three-way leftist alliance that could one day rule at the
federal level. The SPD dropped its self-imposed ban on federal
coalitions with the Left party after the 2013 election.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)