By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, Sept 13 In a country where flashing the
middle finger can cost motorists a heavy fine and ended one
soccer star's international career, Peer Steinbrueck may have
hurt his slim chances of becoming Germany's next chancellor by
showing the "Stinkefinger".
Angela Merkel's Social Democrat (SPD) challenger has had to
defend himself over a magazine cover picture in which he points
his left middle finger into the air, in a wordless response to a
question about his campaign gaffes.
"It's hard to imagine all the things that you can do wrong,"
he said unapologetically in response to the strong reaction to
the picture, published nine days ahead of the Sept. 22 election.
Steinbrueck, who had risen slightly in opinion polls -
though still lagging way behind the popular Merkel - insisted
the gesture was meant as a joke as part of Sueddeutsche Zeitung
magazine's weekly series of wordless picture interviews.
"You're asked a question and supposed to answer with
gestures and emotions. So you act. I hope this country has
enough of a sense of humour to understand the gestures in the
context of the question. Without humour, where are we headed?"
The gesture looked especially incongruous from a
bespectacled and balding 66-year-old former finance minister,
who usually appears in a sober dark suit and tie.
Rude gestures and four-letter words might be part of
everyday life in some countries, but Germans are remarkably
restrained when it comes to obscenities. Motorists can be fined
up to 4,000 euros for making the finger gesture.
Stefan Effenberg was thrown off Germany's international
soccer team in 1994 after he flipped a middle finger to a group
of jeering fans as he left the pitch during a World Cup match.
FINGER FUSS
Not everyone thought the fuss over the finger would hurt
Steinbrueck's campaign. Richard Hilmer, head of the
Infratest-Dimap pollsters, said it might even appeal to younger
voters.
"I wish Germans could be a little bit more relaxed about
things like this," said Werner Patzelt, a political scientist at
Dresden's Technical University, adding that the SPD candidate's
campaign had been littered with blunders.
"He didn't give anyone the dirty finger. There's a big
difference between Steinbrueck and Effenberg."
Merkel's centre-right coalition, growing nervous as the race
tightens, hoped Steinbrueck's gesture would reinforce the
impression held by some German voters that his occasional lack
of self-control made him unsuitable for leadership.
Her spokesman said he had "nothing to say" about it, but
some of Merkel's conservatives (CDU) and their Free Democrat
(FDP) allies seized a chance to ridicule Steinbrueck, who has
gained from a string of strong recent debating performances.
"Someone who can't control his emotions shouldn't be in
control of our country," said Christian Lindner, an FDP leader.
Wolfgang Bosbach, a CDU leader in parliament, added: "Anyone who
does that before an election doesn't really want to win."
In a call-in survey for N-TV news, 67 percent of viewers
said Steinbrueck had gone too far, but an online poll by Spiegel
magazine found that about half of the 17,000 people who took
part said they admired his audacity.
Steinbrueck authorised the picture for publication over the
objections of his media adviser.
"He's got some rough edges. I'm not sure he's the right man
to be chancellor," said Berlin resident Michael Krocker.
"It's horrible," said a retired woman who declined to give
her name. "We're not allowed to give anyone the finger on the
road and yet he gets away with it."
