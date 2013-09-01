BERLIN, Sept 1 Following are highlights of the
only live TV clash between Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel
and main challenger Peer Steinbrueck ahead of a federal election
on Sept. 22.
Steinbrueck, chancellor candidate of the centre-left Social
Democrats (SPD), is trailing badly in opinion polls but analysts
say many voters will make up their decision based on the TV
debate.
GERMANY'S FINANCES
Merkel:
"What we have managed to achieve in these past four years is
relatively sensational. We have gone from the worst economic
crisis Germany has had in 2009... to the point where we can say
in 2015 we will start paying back debt."
Steinbrueck:
"Tax revenues may be bubbling now but we cannot navigate
this ship according simply according to how the economy is doing
right now".
JOBS AND TAX HIKES
Steinbrueck:
"We have a low pay sector like hardly any other country in
Europe. Seven million people who earn less than 8.5 euros per
hour and 1.4 million people earn so little that they have to be
topped up."
Merkel:
"We must not do anything to put jobs at risk and the tax
hike plans of the Social Democrats and the Greens bring with
them the risk that we spoil the good situation that we have
instead of improving it."
LIKELIHOOD OF NEW GREECE AID PACKAGE
Merkel:
"Nobody knows exactly how things will develop in Greece. As
chancellor I have the responsibility for ensuring that the
reform pressure on Greece does not let up.
"It could be that there will be a new Greek package but
nobody knows how big it will be.
"Greece was allowed into the euro without having fulfilled
the conditions and the stability and growth pact was suspended -
all under the SPD and Greens under my predecessor."
Steinbrueck:
"I said very early on we were in a union of shared
liability."
SWITCH TO RENEWABLE ENERGY AWAY FROM NUCLEAR
Merkel:
"I am convinced it was right. I decided this because
circumstances changed completely.
"We agree energy must be payable.. But most people in
Germany want us to make this energy switch. And if someone can
do it, then Germany can."
"We now need urgently a law on energy.... straight after the
elections."
Steinbrueck:
"The management of this energy switch is a disaster... It is
the biggest brake of investment we have."
"I will try to avoid a rise in prices."
NSA SPYING
Steinbrueck:
"The NSA affair is in no way over."
"I would have expected German government leader to seek
enlightenment."
Merkel:
"On German soil we have no reason to believe at the moment
the NSA is spying on all Germans."
SYRIA
Steinbrueck:
Asked if Germany would participate in a U.S. military attack
on Syria with him as chancellor:
"No, and I would regret very much if US, without a mandate
under international law, isolated itself by deciding on a
military attack because I believe the situation of the people in
Syria would not be improved nor would the violence end. Above
all, this would drive apart the community of nations, and the
U.N. security council and the whole U.N. would be devalued.
"I have therefore the hope that next week, at the G20
meeting that Mrs Merkel is participating in, at least on the
sidelines the most important partners will sit together to talk
about how the pressure can be piled onto Syria, beyond a
military act."
Merkel:
"Germany can only participate if there is a NATO mandate or
a U.N. mandate or a European mandate.
"We are trying everything to get the U.N. procedure
underway. Obviously I will hold many talks on the sidelines of
the G20 summit.
"Germany in no way will be involved (in a military attack).
"However there must be a collective response of the U.N.
..to the use of chemicals. This is a huge crime."
FINAL MESSAGE
Steinbrueck:
"For four years we have been at a a standstill. And I want
to change this."
Merkel:
"We have had four good years for Germany and I want the next
four years to be good as well."