UPDATE 2-Boeing delays delivery of third 737 MAX jetliner
SEATTLE, June 2 Boeing Co said on Friday it had delayed the delivery of its third 737 MAX jetliner, set for next week to Norwegian Air Shuttle, to resolve a technical issue.
FRANKFURT Dec 19 Germany's electronics industry expects production to rise 1.5 percent in 2013 after shrinking 2 percent this year amid the euro zone crisis.
Trade group ZVEI said on Wednesday the return to growth depended largely on politicians getting a grip on the euro zone debt crisis and Germany pushing through its planned shift to a greener energy mix.
Sales have fallen to 175 billion euros ($231 billion) this year on weak domestic sales, while exports rose 2 percent thanks to demand from eastern Europe, the United States and Asia, ZVEI said.
The electronics industry is Germany's second-largest employer after engineering with more than 848,000 workers.
Its members mainly comprise mid-sized companies and top names such as chipmaker Infineon and engineering group Siemens.
($1 = 0.7568 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)
SEATTLE, June 2 Boeing Co said on Friday it had delayed the delivery of its third 737 MAX jetliner, set for next week to Norwegian Air Shuttle, to resolve a technical issue.
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from 2011 to 2013, according to a court filing.