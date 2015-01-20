FRANKFURT Jan 20 Germany's electronics industry, the second-biggest employer in Europe's largest economy, expects sector sales growth to slow to 1.5 percent this year from 2.5 percent in 2014 as demand from China eases and following a collapse in sales to Russia.

Trade group ZVEI said on Tuesday it saw sales in the industry - which include factory automation tools, consumer electronics and household appliances - rising to nearly 174 billion euros ($202 billion) this year.

The economy of China, the biggest buyer of German electronics, grew at its slowest pace in 24 years in 2014 as property prices cooled and companies and local governments struggled under heavy debt burdens.

"That is one of the reasons why we are so cautious this year," ZVEI economist Andreas Gontermann told journalists.

Electronics sales to China grew 16 percent to 12.3 billion euros last year, as China overtook the United States as the sector's biggest export market.

Sales to Russia slumped by 22 percent to 3.6 billion euros in the first nine months of 2014, according to ZVEI, which did not yet have a full-year figure.

Germany's electronics industry employs about 849,000 workers in the country, trailing only the engineering sector. ZVEI's members include companies like chipmaker Infineon and engineering and industrial giant Siemens.

