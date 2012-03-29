BERLIN, March 29 Germany's
Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, a think tank close to Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservatives which promotes democracy abroad,
said on Thursday authorities in Abu Dhabi had ordered it to shut
its office there.
"We can only react with complete incomprehension at this
unexpected and sudden development in Abu Dhabi," said foundation
head Hans-Gert Poettering in a statement.
No reason for the closure had been given, he said. The
Foundation opened its office in the capital of the United Arab
Emirates in 2009.
"After our experience in Egypt, not only do we regret this
decision but it rings alarm bells if non-governmental
organisations and political foundations are not desired in the
Arab World," added Poettering.
Egyptian prosecutors and police raided the foundation's
offices in Cairo last year, along with those of several other
foreign pro-democracy and human rights groups.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle regretted the
decision, said his spokesman.
The reasons for the closure order were not immediately known
and UAE officials were not available to comment.
"Foreign Minister Westerwelle has personally pushed for a
rethink of this decision with the UAE's foreign minister ... in
the last few weeks and again on the sidelines of the nuclear
summit in Seoul," said Westerwelle's spokesman.
Germany has boosted its economic ties with Abu Dhabi in the
last few years with sovereign wealth fund Aabar Investments
buying stakes in German companies, most notably in carmaker
Daimler.
