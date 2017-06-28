RPT-COLUMN-Europe set to be natural gas kingmaker as LNG booms: Russell
* Graphic of LNG exports by country: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sohd8u
MUNICH, June 28 German carmakers BMW, Audi and truck manufacturer MAN have agreed steps with Bavaria to cut pollution from diesel engines, the state's regional government said on Wednesday.
The steps on air pollution control include a pledge from luxury rivals Audi and BMW to ensure that at least half of their Euro-5 diesel car fleets will reach a level of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions that will cut pollution in cities, the government said.
The manufacturers have agreed to shoulder the costs for certification and development of the engine management software, it said. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Graphic of LNG exports by country: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sohd8u
DAR ES SALAAM, June 29 The Tanzanian government submitted three bills to parliament on Thursday which would allow it to force mining and energy companies to re-negotiate the terms of their contracts as part of a presidential drive to increase revenue.