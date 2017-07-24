FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen supervisory board to discuss cartel issue - source
July 24, 2017 / 9:27 AM / a day ago

Volkswagen supervisory board to discuss cartel issue - source

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will hold an extraordinary supervisory board meeting to discuss allegations about a cartel in the auto industry, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

A VW spokesman confirmed that an extraordinary supervisory board meeting would be held on Wednesday but declined to give further details.

German magazine Der Spiegel said German carmakers Daimler , VW, BMW and Porsche held discussions about how to calibrate the size of tanks containing AdBlue, a urea-based liquid needed to help filter nitrogen oxides from diesel emissions. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

